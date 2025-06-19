Police AIG Warns Personnel Against Colluding With Criminals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police for Zone 13, Mr Abayomi Oladipo, has warned police personnel against corrupt practices and other forms of unprofessional conducts, including colluding with criminals elements within their duty areas.

Zone 13 covers Anambra and Enugu States of South East Nigeria.

He gave the warning Wednesday in Enugu while delivering a lecture to senior police officers in the State as part of his one-day official working visit to the state.

The AIG, noted that wearing a face mask under any guise is never part of a police uniform, adding that on no account should a superior or supervising officer allow anyone under them to dress in an unauthorised way.

He equally urged officers and men to ensure proper dismantling of materials placed on the road while on stop-and-search duty, adding that leaving them could cause accidents at night or criminals taking over such spots pretending to be police personnel.

According to him, you must be alert at your duty post and do not lose guard about your surroundings as the possibility of being attacked is there; and your families, loved ones and Nigeria Police Force needed you to be alive.

“If you are found wanting on the issue of corruption, you will surely face the consequences and I have instructed that the appropriate punishment should be applied.

“Officers must make themselves accessible for compliance by Nigerians and strive to monitor what personnel under them are doing in order to checkmate any personnel that wants to carry out an act to give the police a bad image.

“Those of you who collude with criminals, yahoo boys, ritualists and others in communities and cover crime, the Nigeria Police Force is monitoring and praying to God that in no distant time you will be exposed and you will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

On issue of welfare, Oladipo charged all personnel to ensure that their records are duly filled and confirmed, adding that issues of next-of-kin should be sorted out and clearly spelt out by all personnel.

He commended the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, and the command for diligence and proactiveness in ensuring the state remained safe and secured for residents and investors.

“The commissioner and command are on top of the game and they are doing very well. I personally appreciate the challenges you go through in policing the state and ensuring safety of all,” he said.

In his remark earlier, the Enugu CP, said that the major challenges of the Command were inadequate manpower and limited logistics.

He noted that in spite of all diligent and dedicated efforts to bring about lasting peace and safety in the state, there are still challenges of farmers/herders clashes, irredentist group attack and sporadic criminal activities among others.

“However, Enugu State remains the safest state in the South-East and one of the safest states in the country recording excellent human and economic activities.

“We are assuring sir, that with deployment of new security strategies, which include the new rural communities patrol of the Command, there will be no hiding place for any criminal and we will continue to reduce crime rate in the state,” he said.

Oladipo, who is the supervisory AIG for the Police Command in Enugu State, toured various mobile police formations, tactical formations, some police area commands, Police College, Oji River and Police Detective College, Enugu within the state.