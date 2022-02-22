Police Arrest 2 Suspected Rail Track Vandals In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Oyo State, says it has arrested two suspected vandals of rail tracks at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan.

The command made this known in a statement issued by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Monday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said the arrested persons, who were caught in the criminal act, specialised in trade of harvesting and selling Pandrol (Railroad) clips.

The PPRO said the suspects, aged 20 and 30 respectively, were arrested on Friday at about 6.30 p.m at Ile-Esho Area, Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area as a result of the command’s intelligence-driven surveillance.

“The Command’s Operatives attached to Omi-Adio Divisional Police Headquarters arrested the suspects and recovered 34 Pandrol Clips/Railroad clips, One Fish plate, One Hacksaw and a Damaged Rail pot.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with ongoing investigations tailored at apprehending their entire criminal network,” Osifeso said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the citizens to always provide the police with credible and timely information to nip crime in the bud at all times.

NAN