Police Arrest 3 Suspects, Recover Stolen Vehicle In Anambra

Saturday, January 18th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugwu Ukwu of the Anambra state police command while on morning patrol have intercepted three occupants of a black-coloured Lexus 330 SUV without a plate number at Kwata junction, Awka.

The command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen Friday morning.

He said: “During interrogation by the Operatives, the suspects, who gave their names as  Ifesinachi Okonwko ‘M’ aged 22 years, Chisom Okafor ‘M’ aged 20 years and Oderah Ebenezer ‘M’ aged 20 years respectively, confessed to having stolen the car at Isuaniocha Village, Awka North.

They equally open up to the effect that they are members of the same criminal gang terrorizing innocent citizens in the state capital.

Following the development, the “Command invites anyone looking for the vehicle as highlighted above, especially residents of Isuaniocha to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Awka with valid Proof/Evidence of Ownership for verification and possible collection.

 

