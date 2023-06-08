Police Nab Nine Male Criminal Suspect In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives in Enugu have arrested, and remanded nine (9) male suspects, after their Arraignment.

The public public Relations officer PPRO for the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu, gave their names as “Umeju Chinonso aged 40, Hillary Nnacheta aged 19, Onunze Chiemerie aged 19, Moses Emeka aged 22, Obasi Chika aged 23, Nnamoko Tochukwu aged 21, Mbadugha Chidera Shedrack aged 26, Eze Ifeanyi aged 30 and Ezeofor Onyedikachi aged 19,

He said “they were arrested in the month of May 2023 at different locations of Enugu State, by Operatives serving in Anti-Cultism Squad of the State Police Command, for the offenses of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and cultism.

According to him, One (1) cut-to-size double-barreled gun, one (1) cut-to-size single-barreled gun, one (1) locally made double-barreled pistol, several parts of gun, seven (7) live cartridges, one (1) battle axe head, different bank’s ATM Cards, two (2) black berets and other incriminating items were recovered from them.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are part of an armed robbery syndicate specialized in car snatching, dispossessing innocent citizens within Enugu metropolis, especially in Abakpa and Trans-Ekulu, of their belongings, as well as attacking and robbing Point-of-Sale (POS) operators of their funds.

” They were also found to be members of the Vikings Confraternity, involved in the recent rival cult war in different parts of Enugu State, wherein some young persons were shot and murdered.

He added: that “the suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre, pending further hearing into the case.