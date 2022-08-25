East African Countries Call For Cessation Of Hostilities In Northern Ethiopia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a bloc of eight East African countries, has called on warring parties in northern Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities.

In a statement, the bloc’s Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said that he was concerned about reports of hostilities on the border of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

He called on warring parties to prioritise dialogue.

“The executive secretary calls on all sides involved to immediately refrain from hostilities and escalation, and recommit to dialogue to find sustainable peace in the best interest of the people of Ethiopia and the entire region,’’ it said.

The Ethiopian Government accused the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front of resuming fighting earlier on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ethiopian government’s communications service said that the rebel group started fresh attacks on different positions on the eastern front Wednesday morning, particularly in Bisober, Zobil and Tekulesh.

In response, the group accused the Federal Government of starting the attack on its forces.

Humanitarian aid flow resumed recently to the Tigray region after the Federal Government and rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities in March.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the rebel group since November 2020.

The situation left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

NAN