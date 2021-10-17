Police Rescue Five Members Of Royal Family Abducted By Gunmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kwara state Police Command has rescued five members of the household of Owalobbo of Obbo-Ayegunle in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state from gunmen on Thursday.

Five members of the royal household of Oba Samuel Adelodun, the Owalobbo of Obbo were kidnapped by gunmen on Osi/Obbo-Ayegunle road.

The kidnapped members includes the driver of the king identified as Kunle, his Security detail, Mr Lawrence Abiodun, his maid, Mrs Bunmi Akanbi and her six year old twin daughters; Kehinde and Taiwo.

The victims were returning from Osi, a neighbouring community to Obbo-Ayegunle in a Toyota Sienna bus when gunmen accosted them at 6.30 pm and took them to the bush.

The Sienna bus in which they were traveling bearing the plate number of Owalobbo of Obbo-Ayegunle was reportedly abandoned on the road.

The Police in a statement signed bySP Ajayi Okasanmi, Public Relations Officer of the Command on Sunday said that the kidnapped victims have been rescued and were in good condition of health.

“The Kwara State Police Command is pleased to inform the members of the public of the successful search and rescue operations conducted in the kidnap incidents involving twin girls of HRM Oba Samuel Adelodun, the Owalobbo of Obbo-Ayegunle in Ekiti Local government area of Kwara State and three servants on 14/10/2021.

The feat as usual, was made possible with the confidence reposed in the Kwara State Police Command, the support of the families of the victims and the collaboration of vigilante and local hunters of the area and the Royal Highness the Owalobbo of Obbo Ayegunle.

“The Kidnappers under intense pressure from the forces of the Command’s Tactical teams, and the vigilante had no option than to abandon their victims and escaped into the bushes.

“The victims were thereafter rescued unhurt, medically examined, found healthy and handed over to their families. Effort is still being intensified to arrest the fleeing kidnappers”, the Police said.























