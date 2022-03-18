Pope Francis Speaks On Russia Ukraine War

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis has stated that the present war in Ukraine is a “perverse abuse of power” that has damaged defenseless people to “brutal violence”.

“The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned,” the Pope stated this in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Slovakia according to Sky News.

“Once more humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests which condemns defenseless people to suffer every form of brutal violence,” he added.