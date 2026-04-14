Pope Leo: I Am Not Afraid Of The Trump Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – Pope Leo XIV has rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump of his appeal to end the various wars around the world and said he is not afraid of U.S. president.

Leo made the comments on Monday onboard an aircraft taking him to Algiers, the first stop on his Africa trip.

“The things I say are not meant as attacks on anyone,” the head of the Catholic Church said.

“I am not a politician. I am inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation of looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.

“I am not afraid of the Trump administration.’’ Leo stressed.

Shortly before the pontiff’s departure, the U.S. president accused him of pursuing a terrible foreign policy.

On the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Leo only came into office because people had hoped that a pope from the United States would be able to deal with him better.

`”If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo would not be in the Vatican.’’ He said he did not want a pope who thought it was acceptable for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Leo told journalists on board his aircraft: “The message of the gospel is very clear: ‘blessed are the peacemakers.’ I will not shy away from announcing the message of the gospel.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here.

“I think is not understanding what the message of the gospel is, I am sorry to hear that but I will continue on with what I believe is the mission of the Church in the world today.’’ Leo added.(dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)