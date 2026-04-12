African Union Failing Africa, Says Kenyan President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER} – Kenya’s President, William Ruto, has said the African Union (AU) is no longer fit for purpose and needs major reforms.

Ruto made the statement while speaking at the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Mombasa. He said African leaders have asked him to lead efforts to review and transform the AU so it can better meet the continent’s current needs.

According to him, the AU in its present form cannot provide the leadership Africa requires for the future. He called for a comprehensive overhaul of its structure and institutions to make it more effective.

“My colleagues, heads of state, gave me the assignment to work on reforms of the African Union institutions and organs to make them fit for purpose,” Ruto said. “As it is today, it is not fit to provide the leadership this continent needs.”

The Kenyan president also urged intelligence and security chiefs across Africa to support the reform process by helping to shape a more effective organisation.

Ruto noted that Africa has the potential to become one of the largest markets in the world due to its growing population. However, he warned that failure to properly manage these opportunities could pose serious risks for the continent.