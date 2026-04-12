Nigeria Better Off Despite Hardship, Says Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is better off economically compared to many other African countries, despite the current challenges facing citizens.

Tinubu made the remark on Friday during a civic reception in Yenagoa, where he inaugurated several projects.

The president acknowledged the economic hardship in the country, particularly the rising cost of fuel, noting that Nigerians are feeling the pressure. However, he urged citizens to remain grateful, stating that conditions in Nigeria are still better than in some other African nations.

“Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel prices are biting hard,” he said. “But look around. Let’s thank God that we are better off, listening to what is happening in other African countries.”

Tinubu said his administration is working to ease the burden on Nigerians. He disclosed that the ministries of finance and budget, along with the head of service, have been directed to come up with measures to cushion the effects of global economic developments.

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government remains committed to improving the lives of citizens through infrastructure and economic reforms.

According to him, ongoing projects in Bayelsa demonstrate the benefits of collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Tinubu also commended Douye Diri for executing key infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and power initiatives aimed at boosting economic activity in the state.

The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving electricity supply across the country, noting that energy sufficiency remains critical to national development.

He also observed a minute’s silence in honour of fallen soldiers and the late former Bayelsa governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Earlier, Governor Diri said the newly inaugurated projects, including a 60-megawatt gas-fired power plant, would significantly improve electricity supply and support economic growth in the state.