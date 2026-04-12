Nollywood Star Zubby Michael Declares for House of Reps Under ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, has declared his intention to run for a seat in the House of Representatives under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The actor is seeking to represent Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

Zubby Michael made the declaration on Saturday after picking up his ADC membership form in his hometown, Ozubulu Ward 5, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

His move comes despite earlier reports that he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development follows a growing trend of celebrities from the South-East aligning with the ruling party to support Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Some of these celebrities are also part of the APC City Boys Movement in the region.