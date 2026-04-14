2027: Islamic Cleric Eyes Zamfara Governor’s Seat Via ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular Islamic cleric in Zamfara, Dr Abdulmuddalib Muhammad, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat in the state in the upcoming 2027 general election.

The cleric is contesting under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing a gathering of ADC supporters in Gusau on Monday, Muhammad said he had blueprints to tackle poverty, insecurity, and lack of basic amenities in the rural communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirant had earlier formally registered with the ADC under Tudun-Wada ward of Gusau Local Government Area.

He was received and welcomed by the party leaders, stakeholders, and a large crowd of ADC supporters in the state.

The cleric said he had joined the ADC because of its good ideologies and manifestos of the party.

“I have a personal desire to contribute to ensuring good governance, tackling security challenges, addressing poverty, and vulnerability in Zamfara.

“I have blueprints to serve as a framework and strategic plans on education, health, insecurity, poverty reduction, women, as well as youth empowerment, among others.

“The ADC’s ideology aligns with my vision to rescue the good people of Zamfara,” he said.

He noted that Zamfara had potential to overcome insecurity and poverty challenges

“We are going to create more job opportunities through agriculture and economic entrepreneurship development for our teeming youth to have better alternatives to prevent them from criminal activities.

“You know, Zamfara is blessed with immense agricultural potentials; in fact, our motto is ‘Farming is Our Pride.’ But we failed to develop such potentials into reality for the development of our dear state,” he said.

Muhammad noted that Zamfara has comparative advantages in agriculture due to a large fertile land.

“We will utilise such potentials to address youth unemployment and poverty among our people, especially those affected by insecurity.

“I have a passion for agriculture, and if voted into power, I will initiate various policies and programmes to transform irrigation farming across the state to enhance food security.

“One of my blueprints is addressing youth unemployment through the establishment of companies to foster entrepreneurship development and vocational training for our teeming unemployed youths,” he revealed. (NAN)