Land Grabbing: Enugu NOA Staff Stage Protest Over Alleged Move To Forcefully Resell Their Land

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Serving and retired staffers of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, in Enugu state have staged a protest over the alleged move by some ‘Fraudulent’ individuals to forcefully takeover their land at Uhuagu Obeagu-Uno in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state and resell them.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, accused one Pius Ugwu and his son, Ebuka Ugwu of re-selling the said land they genuinely acquired in 2017 to land grabbers masquerading as Estate developers, who have refused to obey court orders stopping their nefarious activities.

Some of the Placards read: “This land belongs to us, Pius Ugwu and son, Ebuka Ugwu, take your hands off our land.”

“This land belongs to NOA Staff Enugu state. Some of us are pensioners who bought it with their life savings”

“Enugu state government please come to our rescue. Doxcheque homes limited leave our land alone” amongst others.

Addressing newsmen Thursday at the location of the land on behalf of others, Venerable Emeka Agana, said “the NOA staff genuinely bought the land totalling 90 plots in 2017”, adding that they completed all necessary payments and documentations.

The Anglican priest, alleged that the Ebuka Ugwu connived with the land grabbers to take over the land, a development which made the NOA staff to approach the court for its intervention.

According to him, “the land grabbers have repeatedly ignored court orders and have continued to demolish structures, including fences and foundations, on the land in order to forcefully take it from them, the owners”

He said the land grabbers are still engaging in the criminal act despite a Court injunction they got restraining them, calling on the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah to intervene as a matter of urgency.

“We are appealing to the Enugu state governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah and his government to come to our rescue. He should help us to retrieve our land totaling 90 plots located at uhuagu Obeagu -Uno in Enugu South local government area of Enugu”

The protesters told journalists that they genuinely bought the land from An estate agent identified as Lion of Judah that bought the land from Pius Ugwu with relevant documents

“We paid development fees to Obeagu welfare which is about 250,000 naira each and we also paid to the community about 250,000 naira each, we have all the documents, they are not denying that they did not sell the land to us, we went to court and got court Injuction but they ignored the court ” he stated

“The land grabbers have repeatedly ignored court orders and have continued to demolish structures, including fences, on the land in order to forcefully take it over from us”

Agana noted that many of them invested their life savings, and even took loans to buy the said land.

“We are calling on the state government to come and help us and retrieve this land because the land belongs to NOA, some of them are widows and Pensioners, some took loans to buy the land” he appealed.” He stated.

The protesters however, warned those buying land at Uhuagu Obeagu-Uno to avoid the said land for their own interest , as the matter is still pending before the court.