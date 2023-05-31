Pray For Successful Fuel Subsidy Removal, Lawmakers Tell Citizens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has tasked Nigerians to pray for the successful removal of fuel subsidy as it is in support of President Tinubu’s pronouncement.

This was contained in a motion of urgent public importance by Abdulraheem Olajide who moved the House of Representatives to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his recent pronouncement on the removal of petroleum subsidy.



The lawmakers were reacting to the statement made during Tinubu’s inauguration which has resulted in a scarcity of petroleum products and made Nigerians to suffer the brunt of the policy.



Olajide spoke on the need for legislative support to ensure the successful implementation of the subsidy removal, citing President Tinubu’s campaign promises.

According to him, the legislature needs to back President Tinubu in delivering dividends of democracy as Tinubu is determined to fulfill his commitments.

Consequently, the House of Representatives has resolved to beg Nigerians for patience, resilience, and prayerfulness in this transitional period.