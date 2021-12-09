Presidency: APC ’ll Win 2023 Election, Buhari Is Performing Well – Uzodinma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has every reason to win the 2023 presidential election.

Uzodinma stated that there was no reason the APC won’t be voted back into power because the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is “performing well”.

He disclosed that Buhari government had been able to navigate Nigeria out of recession after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Uzodinma made this known while addressing State House Correspondents as he pointed out that APC controls most of the states and local governments in the country, hence it will return to power.

He stated that the ruling party has recorded an increase in its membership.

He said: “What is the prevailing situation that will make APC not win? Is it that you don’t know that 22 states in the country belong to APC?

“Is it that you don’t know that out of the 774 local government areas in the country, that the APC is controlling the majority? Have you not seen the number of people decamping into the APC?

“The mood of the country is that the president is doing very well given the peculiarity of the times when insecurity has taken over the globe, where COVID-19 has ravaged every place in the world from one variant to another variant, yet we are able to come out from recession.”