Presidency Mocks Peter Obi Over Interview Performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has criticised former presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over his recent interview.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, made the remarks in a post on his verified X account on Wednesday.

Bwala was reacting to Obi’s interview with Oseni Rufai on Tuesday, where the former Anambra State governor spoke on issues including electricity supply and national dialogue with agitators.

He said Obi failed to clearly present his ideas during the interview despite what he described as “leading questions”.

“This is the bold vision of Peter Obi as expressed by himself on a podcast interview,” Bwala wrote.

“Have you taken the time to listen to his interview on a platform of his own, unofficial spokesman? Even with the leading questions, the guy no fit perform,” he added.

During the interview, Obi said that if elected president, he would engage in negotiations with different groups of agitators across the country.

The exchange adds to ongoing political tensions between supporters of the ruling party and opposition figures.