Tinubu Appoints Ex-Kwara Senator, Oloriegbe, Chairman NHIA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

In a press release issued on Sunday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the appointment of the former Kwara Central Senator would be for an initial term of four years.

According to the statement, the appointment took effect on March 11.

Oloriegbe represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

He holds a Master’s degree in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom and HEC, Paris, as well as a Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Oloriegbe is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.

He served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and Chairman of the Joint National Assembly

Committee on Health.