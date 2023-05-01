﻿Presidency Presents Buhari’s Scorecard In 8 Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has released a 90-page fact sheet highlighting the outstanding and notable achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in eight years as he prepares to hand over government to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

The fact sheet was made available in a statement titled “Buhari’s footprint on the sands of time” and was signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The fact sheet highlighted 35 bills signed into law, 12 executive orders, several infrastructure projects, bilateral agreements, fiscal reforms as well as the appointment of notable Nigerians into the leadership of several global organisations.

The statement said, “in about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s number one citizen. For eight years, he has served, making a salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and seaports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this fact sheet, would admit that President Buhari came and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.”

He said that under President Buhari, Nigeria has seen the most ambitious legislative programme in its history. Several landmark Bills have been passed or amended in the last seven years.

They include 16 Constitution Amendment Bill (March2023), Business Facilitation (MiscellaneousProvisions) Act, ,2022, Electoral Act (Amendment) Act, 2022, Defence Research Development Bureau Act, 2022, Copyright Act 2022, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, among other landmark bills that had been passed to law

On infrastructure, the statement sad that the Buhari-led administration had and is constructing over 961km stretch of rail lines criss crossing the nation.

The fact sheet also highlighted other infrastructural achievements in the area of power power, roads, healthcare, housing, oil and gas, and digital economy