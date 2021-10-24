Primate Ayodele Warns Uzor Kalu Over His Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, on Sunday issued a warning to former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.

Primate Ayodele gave this warning in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, saying that Uzor Kalu is one of the politicians who can push for the Igbo presidency but his efforts will not be appreciated and recognized.

The cleric disclosed that the former Abia State governor will not be able to put the All Progressives Congress, APC, together in Abia State as he would face a lot of challenges.

“The former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has missed it because he will not be able to put APC together in his state. He will face some challenges in the state,” the statement read.

“He is one of the Igbo politicians who can push for Igbo presidency but his efforts will not be appreciated.

“He needs to be very prayerful so that his challenges will not kill his ambition.’’























