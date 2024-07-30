Protest: Tinubu Approves N50,000 Monthly Stipend For Niger Delta Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved a monthly stipend of N50,000 for 10,000 Niger Delta youths to mitigate current hardship in the country.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced this during the Niger Delta Sensitisation Conference for ethnic nationalities and youths and women in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the payment would be made under the NDDC Youth Intensive Scheme and would last for an initial 12 months with the possibility of extension.

Akpabio emphasised that this move was part of Tinubu’s efforts to address the region’s challenges and urged against participation in the national protest scheduled for August 1.

“The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will implement this scheme immediately to support 10,000 youths with N50,000 monthly to cushion the current hardship.

“We acknowledge the severe impact caused by oil and gas activities in the Niger Delta and are taking prompt action to address these issues.

“The economic challenges in our nation are known by President Tinubu and is already receiving required attention to address them,” he said.

Akpabio said that Tinubu had also approved the simultaneous commencement of the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway project from both states, which is expected to create thousands of jobs for the region’s youths.

According to him, the forthcoming national protest was orchestrated by faceless people aiming to instigate chaos and damage across the country.

“There is nothing in the 10 points agenda for the national protest that captures the interest of the Niger Delta.

“The organisers are merely copycats imitating the situation in Kenya, not minding the potential anarchy their protest will bring upon this country.

“The issues facing the country are currently being addressed, and so, there is absolutely no need to protest,” he stated.

The senate president pointed out that necessary funds were being allocated for critical projects to meet the needs and dreams of the Niger Delta people.

He urged for patience as the Federal Government’s policies and programmes take effect, emphasising that one year was too short a timeframe to measure its success.

Earlier, Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, called for calm and support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stressed the immediate implementation of resolutions from the recent Niger Delta Summit to accelerate regional development.

“Do not go out to protest, but rather let us consolidate on the gains this administration has made,” he pleaded with the youths.

Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong, the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, warned that the protest would further damage the nation’s economy, which could take years to recover.

He linked the current hardship to the removal of the corrupt petrol subsidy and the unification of the naira, asserting that these initiatives were necessary to prevent Nigeria’s collapse.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated that Tinubu met a very bad economy and had already initiated programmes to revive the economy.

According to him, the Niger Delta was beginning to see the fruits of long-standing militant agitations for development under the present Federal Government.

“The Project HOPE is bridging the skill gaps among our youths, while we are working with the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce to train youths and young entrepreneurs of the region.

“We are also collaborating with the chamber to support small and medium scale enterprises as well as partnering the Bank of Industry to fund our empowerment initiatives.

“Youths should avoid participating in protest that could destabilise the country and hinder development, ultimately impoverishing the people,” he pleaded.

Mr Jonathan Lopkobiri, President of the Ijaw Youth Council, reiterated that Niger Delta youths, particularly Ijaw youths, should refrain from joining the national protest. (NAN)