Protesters Storm Ibadan Over New Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price Hike

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the pains of the increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff begin to bite, some residents of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful demonstration to express their bitterness at the issue.

The protesters converged at the Awolowo Junction area in Ibadan carrying placards which disclosed how they felt as they chanted anti-government songs.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Mayowa Opakunle, stated:

“We are out on the streets to register our grievances and show our displeasure at the wicked policies and unjust treatment of Nigerians by the Federal Government. We say no to fuel price hike and electricity tariff increment at this period when many people have lost their jobs, many have not even been paid salaries for the past six months”.

He concluded: “Prices of food, other goods and services have continued to increase while salaries are either being slashed into half for so many while others don’t even get at all. Students in the state totally reject the increases.”

Spread the love





















