PSC Dismisses Fake Police Recruitment Shortlist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned the public against a fake shortlist of candidates for medical examination currently circulating on social media.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission said it had not released any list of successful candidates for the next stage of the ongoing police recruitment exercise.

According to the PSC, the document being shared online is false and was not authorised by the Commission.

The Commission explained that the evaluation of the written examination is still ongoing and has not yet been completed.

It assured applicants that those who successfully pass the screening process will be officially notified when the time comes for medical examinations.