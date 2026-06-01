Davido, Victony, Timaya Urge Tinubu to Rescue Kidnapped Oyo Schoolchildren

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian musicians have joined calls for the rescue of pupils, students and teachers kidnapped by gunmen in Oyo State.

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, from Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community Grammar School, and L.A Primary School (Esiele) in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, 39 students and seven teachers were kidnapped during the attack, while two teachers were killed, triggering widespread concern across the country.

Reacting to the incident, singer Victony called on President Bola Tinubu to address the growing insecurity and ensure the safe return of all kidnap victims, especially children.

In a post on X, Victony wrote, “Save our children and put an end to this mess.”

Afrobeats star Davido also expressed sadness over the incident and the suffering of the victims in captivity.

Writing on his Snapchat page, Davido said, “I’m weak. God, please take control. We can’t continue like this. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

Singer Timaya also appealed to the Federal Government to take stronger action against insecurity.

In a statement, he urged the government to act with greater urgency and work with relevant stakeholders to address the worsening security situation in different parts of the country.

The kidnapping has continued to attract reactions from Nigerians, with many calling on security agencies and the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of the victims and improve safety across the nation.