PSC Diverged Decision On Case Involving Suspended DCP Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has deferred decision on the case involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Recalled that Kyari had earlier been indicted by a Report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special Panel set up by the Inspector General of Police IGP.

The Report had earlier been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Malami for legal advice by the Inspector General of Police.

The Commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.

The PSC, took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, and which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission.

According to a statement made available to African Examiner on Friday by its Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission at the Plenary Meeting also considered 20 Pending Disciplinary Matters and five appeals and petitions from the Inspector General of Police and aggrieved serving ex-Police Officers.

He said the Commission had during the meeting also considered five promotion appeals

“The Commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th Plenary Meeting of 28th and 29th September, 2020.

“The Commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity. It directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the Officer without delay.

Ani added that the “Commission also directed that the judgment of a Kano High Court in an application for enforcement of the fundamental right to life brought by the father of one Abdulkadir Nasiru (now deceased) be forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation of the orders of the court.

He said the appellant was seeking justice for the alleged torture of his son to death by Police.

“The appeal for accelerated/notional promotion based on merit from CSP Ita Lazarus Udom was also considered and approved by the Plenary.

Also, “the Commission approved the adjustments of promotion dates of the Officer from the rank of Superintendent of Police to a Deputy Commissioner of Police in line with his course mates.

It equally considered and promoted 89 staff of the Commission with a promise to ensure that staff promotion will continue to receive priority attention while they should ensure at all times put in their best.