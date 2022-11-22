NEMA Presents Relief Materials To Imo Govt. For Victims Of 2022 Flood Disaster

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to ameliorate the suffering of the affected persons of the devastating 2022 flood disaster in Imo State, South- East Nigeria, the federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has presented assorted relief materials valued several millions to the state government for onward distribution to the victims.

Aside the items meant for the flood disaster affected persons, the Agency equally presented metric tons of assorted food commodities to the state for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians in the state.

Handing over the items to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinmma on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Director- General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, commiserated with the victims on behalf of the agency and federal government.

The NEMA boss, was represented at the event by the Head of operation Owerri office of the Agency, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji.

He said: “it is with deep sense of responsibility that I, on behalf of the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed, commiserate with the good people and Government of Imo State over the unfortunate flood disaster that has ravaged the State.

“The 2022 Annual Flood outlook (AFO) forecasted that 233 LGAs in 32 States and the Federal Capital Territory are within highly probable flood risk areas, while 212 LGAs in 35 States of the Federation are within moderately probable flood risk areas.

According to him, “already, the Agency is inundated with reports of flood disaster in more than 450 local government areas from 36 states and the FCT and still counting, causing colossal loss of lives, livelihood, properties and infrastructures.

“Your Excellency what we witness in Imo State and indeed in other States of the federation so far, should spur us to concrete and deliberate action that lead to substantial reduction of flood disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses and communities, in line with the global aspiration as contained in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“To be able to achieve these we need to:

Have a better understanding of Flood disaster risk, by looking deeply into the previous flood disasters.

“A deeper questioning of what happened, why and how to prevent a repetition.

Strengthen the State Emergency Management Agency Management Agency (SEMA) and establish Local Government Emergency Management Committees to manage disaster risk.

“Listen and take full advantage of early warning alerts from hydro-meteorological services agencies (NiMET & NIHSA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Ensure that new infrastructure does not introduce new risk.

“Locating infrastructure out of harm’s is one way to achieve this. Have the political will to invest in disaster risk reduction activities through adequate budget appropriations in lieu to the National Flood Response Plan that was recently approved by the Federal Government.

“Your Excellency, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, let me say that the Federal Government through NEMA cannot compensate the traumatic experiences of persons affected by disaster impacts, but only to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incident, as some things are intangible and cannot be replaced.

“In other to ameliorate the suffering of the affected persons of 2022 flood disaster in Imo State, the Federal Government has approved the delivery of the under listed materials.

“Trench one,

Food Items:

1,400 bags of 10kg Rice

1,400 bags of 10kg Beans

1,400 bags of 10kg Maize

75 bags of Iodized Salt (20kg)

75 kegs of Vegetable Oil (20ltrs)

100 cartons of Seasoning Cubes 75 cartons of Tin Tomato

Non-Food Items:

8,000 pieces of Nylon Mats

1,000 pieces of Mosquito Nets

600 cartons of Bath Soap

2,500 pieces of Guinea Brocade (5 yards)

1,000 pieces of Children’s Wear (new)

Others are,”1,000 pieces of Women’s Wear (new)

1,000 pieces of Men’s Wear (new)

“Trench two,

Food Items:

1,400 bags of 10kg Rice

1,400 bags of 10kg Beans

1,400 bags of 10kg Maize

75 bags of Iodized Salt (20kg)

75 kegs of Vegetable Oil (20ltrs)

100 cartons of Seasoning Cubes 75

cartons of Tin Tomato.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge the effort of the Imo State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for providing the first line of support to the affected population.

“The management of NEMA also appreciate the personal donations of public spirited individuals and the “positive” spirit of the people for helping one another to recover from the flood disaster.

“Your Excellency is also humbly invited to note that Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, has approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted food commodities to Vulnerable Nigerians as a way to assuage the rather high cost of living in the face of present global economic realities.

“Accordingly, the assorted food commodities listed below have been approved for distribution to most vulnerable persons in Imo State.

i.105 metric tons of Maize

ii.88.7 metric tons of Sorghum

iii.98.7 metric tons of Garri

“Your Excellency, it is my honour and privilege, to formally present these relief materials for distribution to the deserving beneficiaries through the good offices of Your Excellency, in fulfillment of the lofty ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and unwavering commitment and doggedness of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Saadiya Umar Faruq.

“Officials of NEMA Owerri Operations Office and relevant stakeholders will as usual collaborate with Imo State Emergency Management Agency in distributing the materials directly to the deserving beneficiaries.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state governor, Imo state Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, expressed appreciation to the federal government and NEMA for the intervention, assuring that the items would get to the real victims and vulnerable person.