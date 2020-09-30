Queen Elizabeth Congratulates Nigeria @ 60

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria marks of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Thursday.

The Queen’s message which was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled: ‘The Queen of England congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence

The statement reads: “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people.

“These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

