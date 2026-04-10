Ralph Nwosu Alleges APC Influence in ADC Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ralph Nwosu, former national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has denied claims that Nafiu Bala is leading a faction within the party.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Nwosu said it was wrong to describe one individual as a faction. He alleged that the claim was part of a political plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the situation reflects a political strategy he believes is linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Nwosu, a similar approach was used in Lagos politics, where he claimed one individual dominated and weakened opposition parties.

He alleged that the same strategy is now being extended across Nigeria, adding that many citizens are resisting it.

Nwosu also criticised the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the matter.

The comments come amid ongoing disagreements within the ADC over leadership and party structure.