Reactions As Nancy Isime Allegedly “Pumps” Her Bumbum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New pictures of popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime have surfaced online and some Nigerians are worried that the actress has gone under the knife to increase her butt.

African Examiner writes that butt enlargement is common among some Nigerian celebrities as Toke Makinwa, Blessing CEO and others who have openly announced that they did butt enlargement.

The recent pictures of Nancy Isime have sparked reactions on social media. See how netizens reacted.

@Ovo_himsef449 writes: “So Nancy Isime don go add Silicon for yansh?? Nancy Isime Okay ooo And we know before ooo. Gym wey we know if na like this he dey be all those women wey dey pound fufu Dem for carry Wella ooo.”

@yhettyqueen1_ writes: “Nancy Isime had a very perfect body and she had to ruin it with BBL??? Why??? Peer pressure?? Baby girl why??”

@Chief_Konfam writes: “Why is Nancy Isime destroying her already beautiful shape with an obsession for bigger butts.”

@Nzube_Agbo writes: “No amount of Exercise or Ass enhancing cream will give you Nancy Isime kind of bum. Is only a two-way thing. Either you have it naturally or you get it by Buttock’s augmentation.”

@Lirahagain writes: “You wan copy Nancy isime, sha no let Dr Anu catch your yansh. I no wan hear any story for TL.”

@KinqKudos writes: “I’m sure Nancy Isime added silicon to that yansh because there is no amount of workout you will undergo in this life that will give you that kind of shape.”

@TeeGee88 writes: “Nancy isime just wasn’t proud of what we were all admiring.”

@UnusualStanlee writes: “So Nancy Isime still had to do another extra BBL. My love for her has officially reduced. Don’t know why these women cannot just stay natural.”