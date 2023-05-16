Reactions Trail Kwankwaso Meeting With Tinubu In France

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The meeting of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) who has reportedly agreed to work with President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sparked social media reaction.According to Daily Trust, Kwankwaso met Tinubu in Paris, the capital of France, where they had a meeting that lasted for four hours on Monday, May 15, 2023.

An anonymous source, who spoke to the newspaper stated that Kwankwaso has agreed in principle to join the proposed government of national unity by Tinubu.

“The President-elect and Senator Kwankwaso met for over 4 hours behind close door in Paris on Monday. The meeting which started at about 12.30pm ended at about 4.45pm. The meeting was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. Kwankwaso was accompanied to the meeting by member elect from kano Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin,” the source said.

“Sen Oluremi Tinubu was also there to receive Kwankwaso’s wife Hajia Salamatu who came with her husband. Discussions were centered around their long term friendship since their days in the National Assembly in 1992, national unity and development, priorities for the new government, national assembly contests and the plan by the President elect for a government of national unity which Kwankwaso has in principle accepted to join.”

The source further disclosed that Tinubu plans to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kwankwaso. The duo fell apart after the 2015 general election.



This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of them below:



@jrnaib2 writes: “It will never surprise me! Kwankwaso never left APC. He just used another Party as a platform for his Candidate to unseat Ganduje in Kano. We have seen how he sabotaged PDP in 2019 and how Tinubu and Wike used him as a proxy to spoil PDP’s votes in the NW. Thank God.”



@BashirAhmaad writes: “Surely, we need Kwankwaso in our party in Kano. We will be happy to welcome him back. If Tinubu can bring Ganduje and Kwankwaso together, that is guarantee 1.9 Votes for Tinubu in 2027.”



@hon_choPopeye writes: “Kwankwaso,ganduje and Tinubu are closed ally so no wam,some of us know that Kwankwaso did flag nnpp to suppress Atiku in the North.”



@Farouk_FaroukD writes: “The President of Kano contested Presidential election to be a minister. We knew he worked for agbado.”



@ChukwumaOliver2 writes: “Given the latest outpouring of displeasure by Kwankwaso on the conduct of the Presidential Elections of February 25th,2023,with the conclusion that @inecnigeria rigged d elections in favour of the Candidate of the APC,Bola Tinubu,Kwankwaso has to be wary of joining BAT’s Cabinet.”



@Maigogul writes: “Script well written and acted. Kwankwaso go on, we will see.”

@Coolboy_Lanre writes: “Tinubu should also offer a position to Peter Obi, maybe the ministerial slot of Anambra. I support a Government of National Unity.”



@AkaezeSignature writes: “There is something most people don’t know about these corrupt politicians. Maybe there was even an agreement between the duo & INEC that Kano state should be allowed for Kwankwaso. If they had wanted rigging Kano, they would have done so. The votes the APC got was in agreement.”



@AlwahabMomodu writes: “That’s what he wanted along hence his insistence on contesting the presidential election, a bargaining chip. Even though it was apparent to all discerning voter that he had no chance in hell of winning the election. So it is no news.”



@OnohOke writes: “Despite all the votes dividing/spoiling games different party flagbearers played. If the true votes were counted it won’t still have this outcome. This election outcome will not meet the need for analysis for political analysts assuming we have an umpire that’s not biased.”



@UmaNgozi writes: “Normal Nigerian politicians way, ‘if you can’t beat them you join them’ That is why Obi kind, is new to them.”