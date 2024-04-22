Rivers State Assembly Vetoes Fubara, Passes Law On LGA Chairmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The political tension in Rivers State is showing no signs of abating as the Rivers State House of Assembly has once again vetoed Governor Siminalayi Fubara and passed a major law in the state.

The House during plenary on Monday overrode the governor and enacted a major amendment to the Rivers State Local Government Law, empowering them to extend the tenures of the LGA chairmen.

In March, Governor Fubara declined assent to the Local Government (Amendment) bill after the lawmakers had passed and forwarded the same to him.

The Majority Leader Major Jack represented the bill, leading to debates by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers argued that the governor should be vetoed. With a two-thirds majority vote, the House agreed to override the governor and passed the bill into law.

This latest veto is the 6th time the House of Assembly has overridden the governor to enact laws since the start of the political battle in the state.