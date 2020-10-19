#EndSARS Protest: Obaseki Declares Indefinite 24-Hour Curfew in Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the attacks on a prison facility and police station in the capital Benin City, the Edo State Government has imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew across the State.

The order to this effective was contained in a press statement signed Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the curfew is to take effect from 4pm, Monday, October 19, 2020,describing the two incidents as disturbing.

The statement read in part: “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incident of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.”

