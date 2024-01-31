Tinubu Condemns Ekiti Killings, Demands Rescue of Kidnapped School Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The president assured Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu condemned the mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledged that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

The president condoled with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti on the deeply agonising development.

In the same vein, Tinubu directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers of a private nursery and primary school in Emure Ekiti kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

He said security of life and property is the primary responsibility of the government, assuring Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.

NAN





