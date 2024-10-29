Royal Ambassador’s Farewell: HRM Dr. Eze Ezo Ukandu’s 48-Year Reign of Wisdom, Courage And Progress

By Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – His Royal Majesty, Dr. Eze Ezo Ukandu JP, the traditional head of Isuikwuato, Abia State, was not just the regular Nigerian traditional leader, he was a superintendent with class.

Imenyi Ancient Kingdom plans the celebration of the life of their revered and charismatic monarch. This is certainly fully deserved as few figures were quite like him. His remarkable journey from an ambitious entrepreneur to a beloved ruler exemplified a life dedicated to both success and service and creating a more just and humane society.

He left behind a profound legacy in political, business, and community service.

As a top traditional ruler, Eze Ukandu earned the respect of leaders from various sectors. His role in the formation of the National Forum of Traditional Rulers and the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers underscored his dedication to national development and cooperation. The late monarch’s several engagements in national tasks to shape the future of Nigeria and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on people-focused governance are memories people will treasure for a lifetime.

As a matter of fact, Eze Ukandu’s influence was recognised nationally when he was appointed as the first National Royal Ambassador for the Southeast by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Eze Ukandu was a royal ambassador in every sense of the word and significantly symbolised the zeal and drive of the southeast man. His tenacity of purpose and leadership competence helped hoist the flag of Igbo on the world map to the admiration of all.

Indeed, it could be said that the late monarch was committed to his people. He was a dogged fighter and was quite uncompromising in matters that hinged on the fair shares of his subjects.

In addition to his leadership, Eze Ukandu’s commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropic disposition are equally worthy of mention as he provided solid platforms to empower some Idemili youths in business and industry.

His efforts, particularly the Ukandu Scholarship Scheme, provided educational opportunities to many young students, at home and abroad. His contributions extended to key infrastructure projects in Abia State, including his involvement in the founding of Abia State University (ABSU) and the development of the Imo State Airport with the collaboration of other prominent Igbo entrepreneurs.

Nearly 50 years after making him their leader, Imenyi Kingdom is better for it. The people made the finest choice and they have continued to reap the fruits of development, progress and prosperity.

Eze Ukandu deployed the weapons of incisive wit, courage, and principle, traits that ensured his leadership would be marked by advancements for his kingdom and its people.

As preparations for his final journey home enter top gear, eminent Nigerians are expected at his burial.

The funeral committee’s chairman, Senator Emma Nwaka, along with the secretary, Dr. Onyinye Rufus-Obi (Omekannaya), announced that a four-day funeral rite has been organised to honour the respected monarch.

The organising committee is poised to accord the late Eze Ukandu a deserved and befitting burial, one that would be imprinted in the annals of history.

The committee also assured guests of tight security and free flow of traffic during the burial.