Air Peace To Give Free Evacuation Of Nigerian girls Trafficked To Ivory Coast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chief executive officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has stated that his airline will evacuate the underage Nigerian girls that were trafficked to Ivory Coast.

Social media critic, Martin Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, uploaded a video of some girls who were trafficked as sex slaves.

Some of the girls disclosed that they were first taken to Niger Republic before being ferried to work in Ivory Coast.

One of the girls, aged 15, alleged that she was a native of Ibadan and was taken to Ivory Coast after she was drugged.

In a statement on Saturday, Onyema frowned at the plight of the girls.

Onyema stated that Nigeria needs an holistic effort to stop trafficking as he described it as “inhumane and ungodly”.

“We should discourage trafficking of any kind. It is inhumane and callous. It is absolutely ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man,” the statement reads.

It added: “We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home free of charge.

“Besides that, we are going to send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment.”

Onyema tasked the Nigerian embassy in Ivory Coast to prepare the girls and contact Air Peace for their trip back home.