US Embassy Releases New Visa Interview Requirements For Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States mission has announced changes to its visa interview requirements for Nigerian travellers.

According to a statement on the mission’s site on Friday, the new requirements take effect on April 22.

Based on the release, visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must take along a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number that begins with “AA” followed by two zeroes.

The US mission said the code must match the one used to schedule their appointment online.

It warned that the failure to verify the alignment will result in denial of entry into the consular section or the visa interview, the mission warned.

“At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment,” the mission added.

“You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application. If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number.”

The mission also advised applicants to ensure that their appointment is made at the location chosen during the DS-160 application process. The revisions are part of the efforts of the consulate to ensure a smoother “visa processing”.

Starting January 1, all visa applicants were mandated to visit the Consulate General in Lagos twice as part of the application process.

See the full statement below:

April 11, 2025

New Requirement for Visa Interviews: Starting April 22, 2025, all visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes) that matches the one used to make their appointment online. You also must make your appointment in the location you selected when filling out your DS-160.

Matching Barcode Numbers: If the confirmation/barcode number on your DS-160 form does not match the one you used to book your appointment, you will not be allowed to enter the Consular Section or attend your visa interview.

Double-Check Your Information: At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment. You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application.

Correcting DS-160 Barcode: If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number.

Rescheduling Appointments: If you are turned away from your appointment because your barcode numbers do not match, once you correct the problem, you will need to book a new appointment to proceed with your visa application. You may book a new appointment by logging into your AVITS account at If your visa fee has expired, you may have to pay a new fee before booking.

Contact Us for Help: If you have any questions or need help, please contact the visa call center for assistance.

+234 2013438900 or +1 734 418 2395 (from the U.S.)

nigeria@usvisaappt.com; or through the ChatBot and Click-To-Talk features embedded on the AVITS website.