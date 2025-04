Nigerians Mourn As Ex- Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu Dies @ 74

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The soccer fraternity in Enugu state,and Nigeria at large have been thrown into mourning, as former Super Eagles Coach, Christan Chukwu, passes on at his Enugu residence at the age of 74.

Chukwu, fondly known as (Chairman) in the football cycle, was also a former player, Technical Director and Adviser of Rangers International football club of Enugu. He joined his ancestors on Saturday.

The football legend, who hails from Obe, Community in Nkanu West local government areas of Enugu state, had been battling health challenges for some years now.

As at the time of filing this report, the family was yet to make any official statement over the sad development.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social have paid tributes to the late Chukwu who they described as one of the greatest legends of the Nigeria football.

Tinubu Mourns Football Legend Christian Chukwu

Also, President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Christian Chukwu, Nigerian football icon, who died on Saturday at the age of 74.

“The President joins the football community in mourning a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

President Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a career defined by passion, discipline and commitment to national pride.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism.

“He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area.

“We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President stated.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family, hoping they find solace in his enduring legacy. (NAN