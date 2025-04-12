Transactions On NGX Up 83.5%, Investors Gain 24bn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Investors on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) traded 2.094 billion shares worth N52.967 billion in 64,612 deals during the week under review

This is in contrast to 1.183 billion shares valued at N28.868 billion that exchanged hands across 42,397 transactions last week.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange rose by 83.5 percent as inventors gained N24.099 billion.

The Financial Services led the activity chart with 1.539 billion shares valued at N36.353 billion traded in 36,013 transactions.

This contributed 73.49 per cent and 68.63 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Agriculture industry followed with 98.884 million shares worth N 1.344 billion in 2,772 deals.

The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 93.000 million shares worth N522.147 million in 3,012 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 629.327 million shares worth N25.820 billion in 12,742 transactions.

This contributed 30.06 per cent and 48.75 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 0.90 per cent and 0.67 per cent, to close the week at 104,563.34 and N65.707 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Growth and Sovereign Bond Indices, which appreciated by 0.37 per cent and 3.42 per cent respectively while the NGX AseM index closed flat.

Twenty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 23 equities in the previous week.

Fifty-six equities depreciated in price, higher than 51 in the previous week, while 64 equities remained unchanged, lower than 73 recorded in the previous week.

VFD Group, Union Dicon Salt, ABBEY Mortgage Bank, FTN Cocoa Processors and TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew by 53.86 per cent, 31.03 per cent, 29.60 per cent, 18.75 per cent and 9.61 per cent respectively.

The companies gained N30.70, N1.80, N1.40, 30k and N65.30 respectively.

The top five decliners for the week are: Royal Exchange, Cornerstone Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Lasaco Assurance and CAP Plc as they lost 21k, 50k, 15k, 30k and N5.50 respectively.

Meanwhile, the March 2025 Issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bonds were listed on NGX on Monday, April 7.

Listing of First HoldCo Plc Rights Issue of 5,982,548,799 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N25.00 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every existing 6 ordinary shares held on Friday, Oct. 18.

Additional 5,982,548,799 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N25.00 per share of First HoldCo Plc were listed on the Daily Official List of the NGX on Monday, April 7. (NAN)