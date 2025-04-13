Borno Bomb Explosion Kills Seven, Injures Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least seven commuters have been confirmed dead following a bomb explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road on Saturday.

According to reports, the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists along the route that passes through the Sambisa forest.

The explosion occurred when vehicles in a military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri. Several individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result.

It is important to note that the Maiduguri-Damboa Road, which links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno, has remained a Boko Haram hotspot for over a decade.

The road had previously been inaccessible due to security threats but was reopened under the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum. Through military escorts providing security cover, commuters have since been able to travel to Damboa, Chibok, and other LGAs in the southern part of the state.

The number of injured victims is yet to be confirmed, but they have been taken to a hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.