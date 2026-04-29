Ruto Apologises Over ‘Nigerian English’ Comment, Says Remarks Were Misunderstood

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenyan President William Ruto has clarified and apologised over his earlier remarks about the English spoken in Nigeria, saying they were taken out of context.

Ruto had faced criticism after a video surfaced in which he suggested that Nigerian English was difficult to understand, even when spoken in English.

Speaking at a mining investment conference attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, the Kenyan leader explained that his comments were originally made in a private conversation.

According to him, the intention was to highlight the strong command of English across African countries, not to demean Nigeria.

“The facts are that I was talking about how we in Africa speak very good English — all of us,” Ruto said.

He added that variations in accent and usage may sometimes require adjustment for better understanding between countries.

“In some countries like Nigeria, if you don’t speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you may need a translator to understand the excellent English of Nigeria,” he said jokingly, drawing laughter from the audience.

Ruto also extended warm remarks to Nigeria, asking that his greetings be passed to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians.

Referring to his family ties, he said Nigerians are his “in-laws,” noting that his daughter, June Ruto, is married to a Nigerian, Alexander Ezenagu.

“I hope there will be no consequences for whatever was done,” he added humorously.