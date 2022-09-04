Remi Tinubu Comes Under Fire After Video Denigrating Igbos Emerged Online

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Remi Tinubu, the wife of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, has come under severe criticism after a video of her making a derogatory remark against the Igbos emerged online.

In the video that has since gone viral, Remi Tinubu, who is a serving senator and a senior pastor of the Redeemed Church of God, was heard saying in Yoruba language that the Yorubas will use the name of local deities to rain curses against Igbos staying in Lagos who don’t want to understand Yoruba language and also the Yorubas will confiscate the properties of those Igbos who refused to marry from Lagos.

Although, this video appears not to be a recent one but it has attracted lots of social media reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of these thoughts below:

@JosephOnuorah writes: “REMI TINUBU IS A HOOLIGAN AND A FEMALE AGBERO!!! Imagine the Concunbility? ENI KURE.”

@Truthoverlie123 writes: Igbo’s please, Remi Tinubu’s hate for igbo’s does not reflect the character of all Yorubas, we distance ourselves from it, we love all tribes including Igbos. Tinubu and his wife’s hate for igbos should be attributed to them alone not us, that’s why we are voting Obi!

Emma ik Umeh (Tcee ) writes: “Remi Tinubu is such a low life, very shameless woman, these has gone beyond politics, why the hate against the Igbos? Every fucking time, she says hateful word towards the Igbos. The most shameful part of this, is that she’s still a pastor at Redeem church. It’s just unfortunate.”

@drpenking writes: “Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady Remi Tinubu can never be my First Lady.” @Elkrosmediahub writes: “I’m willing to have a conversation with anyone that can explain why Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the APC despises the entire South-Easterners this much??”

@thebardogbamola writes: “Remi Tinubu is a careless talker. If you understand Yoruba deeply, you will know the interpretation given to her words is not the actual meaning but she is a very careless talker for someone who is a politician. Mind you, Remi Tinubu is not yoruba.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Let’s not forget Remi Tinubu once locked up a woman’s shop in Lagos island market because the woman flaunted a better gele than her at one owambe. We can never afford to have this kind of woman as our First Lady. RCCG pastor by wristband; A witch by heart! Tueh.”

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “Remi Tinubu is a Senator of the Federal Republic, there’s no justification for her utterances in that circulating video. It’s hateful.”

@drpenking writes: “Sometimes I wish RCCG were like Jehovah’s Witnesses. You can’t consistently bring the image of the church into disrepute. They’ll disfellowship you no matter who you are and they’ll shun you like a leper. Remi Tinubu has dealt with RCCG ‘s image so much.”

@Stazingar writes: “Before you believe Senator Remi Tinubu was joking in that video, remember a lot of people thought Hitler was joking about the Jews in 1932.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Kemi Olunloyo and Remi Tinubu aren’t bound by blood, social status or education, they are bound by the urge to say stupid things with confidence.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “So Remi Tinubu is really a pastor in RCCG ? Those vile and hateful words cannot come from a servant of God. Must be a clone !!!”