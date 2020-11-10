Sanwo-Olu Moves To Stop Pension For Former Governors, Deputies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sanwo-Olu has disclosed plans to review the pension law which allows for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in Lagos State.

He made this known on Tuesday while he presented the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, this will help greatly reduce the cost of governance.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Mr Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.’’

African Examiner writes that the scrapping of the Pension Law 2007 will mean the end of pension payment to the former governors of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and others who had once acted either as elected governors and deputy governors in the State.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu plans is part of the 2021 budget, tagged, “budget of rekindled hope”, with a proposed expenditure of N1,155,022,413,005.82.

