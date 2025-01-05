Saudi Arabia Releases 3 Nigerian Women Prosecuted For Drug Trafficking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Saudi Arabia has released three Nigerians who were earlier arrested and prosecuted in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting-Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the release followed high-level diplomatic engagement between the Nigerian government and Saudi authorities.

The three Nigerians namely: Hadiza Abba, Fatima Malah and Fatima Gamboi were arrested for alleged possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, they were arrested and prosecuted on March 5, 2024 at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and released after spending 10 months in detention.

The statement said, “The arrest of the three women was a result of the earlier arrest of two Nigerian nationals who were found in possession of 80 capsules of Cocaine weighing 900.28 gm and 70 capsules of Cocaine weighing 789.5gm, respectively.

“The women were detained by the Saudi authorities on suspicion of being accomplices and abating the trafficking of the banned substance found on the aforementioned arrested Nigerians.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the trio’s arrest attracted much attention in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“Their successful release was achieved after prolonged diplomatic and legal engagements, which culminated in their discharge and acquittal, as well as subsequent handover to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jedda.

“The ladies were received by Amb. Muazam Nayaya, Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah and currently awaiting relevant immigration processes for their return to Nigeria to reunite with their families,” the statement quoted Ebienfa as saying. (NAN)