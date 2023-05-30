Senate Presidency: Orji Kalu Insists He Won’t Step Down

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu is insisting that he will not step down for anyone in the race for the office of the senate president.

Kalu had made his intention clear about becoming the senate president a few months ago.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be Team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria,” the ex-Abia governor said,” Kalu had said

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be Team Nigeria, and my last name will be Team Nigeria.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

However, The National Working Committee of the All Progressive Party had shown their preference for Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the office of the Senate President and Deputy respectively.

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Senator Kalu says talks are at an advanced stage between himself and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to contest the 10th Senate Presidency on a joint ticket and the outcome of their meetings would be unveiled soon.

Senator Kalu’s position is contrary to the stand of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC which has zoned the seat of the Senate Presidency to the South-South and chose Senator Godswill Akpabio to lead the 10th Senate.