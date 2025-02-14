Gov. Mbah Appeals To Aggrieved PDP Members To Return To Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appealed to aggrieved PDP members to seize the opportunity presented by the ongoing reconciliation process to come back to the party.

The governor also called for peace and unity among the members of PDP)

in the Southeast Zone and the entire country.

Mbah made the appeals when he received members of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee,led by a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, at the Enugu Government House on Thursday.

The PDP National Reconciliation Committee visited the governor to brief him on efforts being made by the committee to resolve a number of issues in the party.

Mbah, who described Enugu as the bastion of PDP, enjoined the committee to ensure genuine and lasting peace with a view to bringing back aggrieved members into the party.

He insisted that the only way the party could win elections was through a united front, built on true reconciliation and justice.

Mbah further added that the party in the Southeast operated as members of the same family.

He stressed that the party in the zone had done extensive work to ensure those who left the party were brought back.

“We also believe that the Southeast is a stronghold of the PDP and if we have people who are out now, it is not necessarily their desire to be out. So, what we need at this time is to bring back our aggrieved members to where they belong.

“The PDP is still largely the party with the spread that is required to win any election in this country and still appeals to the people of this country.

“I have no doubt in mind that those our brothers who are just waiting for moments like this will be brought back to where they belong and we can forge a strong alliance going into the next general elections,” the governor added.

Speaking earlier, the PDP National Reconciliation Committee Chairman said that the disunity in the party was one of the reasons the party lost the 2023 presidential election and other election cycles in the country.

Oyinilola appealed to aggrieved members of the party in the Southeast to sheathe their swords and embrace the idea behind the peace and reconciliation process for the good of the party.

According to him, Nigerians need to invest their trust in PDP to do things right in the country.

Also speaking, the State Party Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, said the reconciliation move would rejig the party’s ongoing efforts in the state and bring back disgruntled members.

He expressed optimism in the leadership of Mbah , noting that the party was already witnessing mass return of members who had left for other parties.(NAN)