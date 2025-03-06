Senator Natasha Resubmits Petition Against Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again brought before the Senate a petition alleging sexual harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio. But this time, it was signed by her constituents.

During the plenary on Thursday, Senator Natasha was asked whether the matter was already before any court of law. But she said it was not. Following protocol, the lawmaker was directed to formally submit the petition, after which it was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation.

The committee has been given four weeks to conduct its probe and report to the Senate.

This marks the second time the Kogi Central lawmaker has raised the allegation in the chamber. A previous petition was dismissed on Wednesday owing to procedural irregularities.

Meanwhile, there was a slightly tense moment before the start of Thursday’s plenary as the Senate Chief Whip Tahir Munguno raised concern over Senator Natasha’s repeated breach of the Senate rules regarding protocol before proceedings.

Citing Order 55, Rule 1, Senator Munguno noted that all senators must stand still upon the entry of the presiding officer until they have taken their seats. He alleged that Senator Natasha had persistently violated this rule, adding that the issue had been widely reported in the media.

“I had to send one of the Sergeants-at-Arms to inform her that she was in breach of the rule,” he stated. “Mr. President, if you are seeking refuge under Order 10 of the rule book, then you cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. It is the institution that she is disrespecting”.

Addressing her directly, Munguno urged her to comply with the Senate’s regulations and avoid further violations.

“Senator Natasha, as my good friend and colleague, please ensure you comply and do not continue breaching the rules,” he said.