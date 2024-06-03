Several Killed In Syria By Suspected Israeli Strikes

Several people were killed in a suspected Israeli attack near Aleppo in north-western Syria, state media reported early Monday citing a military source.

The area around Aleppo was targeted by airstrikes overnight, it said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported missiles had hit the positions of a pro-Iranian militia in the Hayan area north of Aleppo.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

There was initially no comment from the Israeli side.

Israel’s air force repeatedly bombs targets in neighbouring Syria, to prevent its arch-enemy Iran and militias allied with Tehran from expanding their military influence in the region.

Iran is one of Syria’s most important allies.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip almost eight months ago, Israeli attacks, most of which are not officially confirmed by Israel, have increased. (dpa/NAN)