Atiku Speaks As Tanko Resigns As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the news of the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

African Examiner had earlier reported that Justice Tanko resigned his position on Monday because of health issues and President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently, sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Reacting, the former Vice President applauded Justice Tanko for his decision, commending him for his services to the nation.|

In a post on his social media handles, Atiku wished the acting CJN, Justice Olukayode success in his new office.

Atiku wrote, “The decision of Justice Tanko Muhammad to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is commendable. I wish him well, even as I commend him for his action and service to the nation.

“I wish the newly sworn-in Acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola, success as he steps in to fill the gap and assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development.”