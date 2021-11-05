Six Dead, Three injured In Water Tanker Accident , CP Orders Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, (CP) Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID and the Motor Traffic Unit of the Command, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal motor accident, involving a Water Tanker and parked tricycles, that occurred at Nza Street by Bush Bar, Independence Layout, Enugu, in the evening hours of 04/11/2021, which led to the death of six people .

While commiserating with families of the victims, he urged motorists to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before puting them on the road.

A statement from the Command’s Spokesman Daniel Udukwe made available to African Examiner Friday in Enugu said “Preliminary investigation reveals that the Water Tanker, a Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration no: EDA 166 XB, which was thereafter set ablaze by an angry mob, suspectedly lost control.

The incident was as a result of brake failure, while descending the hill towards Nza Street by Bush Bar at the said location.

It ran into parked tricycles, resulting in the death of 6 persons (4 females and 2 males), whose lifeless bodies were rushed to the hospital by the Police and were confirmed dead by Doctors on duty.

“Meanwhile, their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary while three others who sustained injuries, were also moved to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

” The Commissioner, while commiserating with family members and friends of those who lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, has called on motorists to always maintain and ensure their vehicles are generally checked and certified fit to ply the roads, to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.























