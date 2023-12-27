Social Media Users Mourn Late Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Users of the social media applications, X, and Facebook, on Wednesday expressed their sadness, well wishes over the death of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The African Examiner writes that Governor Akeredolu according to sources, died on Wednesday and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state stated that arrangements were being concluded to swear in his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.



Recall that the deceased governor was said to be suffering from cancer and had been going to Germany for treatments.

Reacting to the news of the demise of Akeredolu, the African Examiner presents some reactions on social media by some netizens.

@realKingKuroO writes: “The end of an era, my heart and thoughts go out to his family’s and the good people of Ondo State, in this moment of mourning. Adieu.”

@ComradeBombole1, writes: “I hope people forgive him for all his wrongdoings as a leader… May God forgive him for all his shortcomings.”

@TonexBat23 writes: “RIP great voice of the yorubas race. My condolences to families of those who died of late across the country.”



@adewale_ibk, writes: “So sad. May his soul rest in peace. Akeredolu was such a fearless One. Yoruba will miss him greatly.”

A Facebook user, Elvis Ohiwere, writes: “A great man he was and who never fails to speak to power! I presume there is more to his death than meets the eye; however, everyone shall give account of stewardship someday. Adieu great man and may your soul rest in perfect peace.”





