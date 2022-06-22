Gunmen Kidnap, Behead Ex Anambra Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely two months after a serving member of the Anambra State House of Assembly was abducted, murdered and beheaded. Another Ex lawmaker in the State, Hon. Nelson Emeka Achukwu’s has been killed and beheaded.

His lifeless body was discovered by his family members, two weeks after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The Ex- member of Anambra State House of Assembly despite being physically impaired, was abducted from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Council area of the State.

Recalled that the member representing Aguata North, State Constituency which is also Governor Charles Soludo’s Late Hon., Okechukwu Okoye was beheaded by his abductors who kidnapped him and his Aide sometime in May, 2022.

It was learnt that Achukwu, a businessman and politician was abducted on 9th of June, 2022.

His beheaded lifeless body was later found at the bank of Ulasi River of the state and was quickly buried by the family on Tuesday, 21st June, 2022, because it has started decomposing.

A Source in the family who craved anonymity expressed shock that his abductors could still kill him after collecting 15 million naira ransom from the family.

The deceased was very popular during the administration of former governor of the state, and current Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige.

Achukwu, was reportedly abducted and released a few months ago, before this latest incident that he never came back.

After his release, he was said to have told members of his family that the gunmen accused him of providing information to the military but got released when they found out the allegations leveled against him were false.

However, the family says reason for his second kidnap and murder is still unknown to them.

The Anambra State police public Relations officer, PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, as his mobile telephone line could not go through.